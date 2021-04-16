Jennifer Lopez Likes Powerful Quote on Relationships After Alex Rodriguez Breakup

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez: Who Keeps the $1Mil Ring?

Jennifer Lopez's social media activity is raising eyebrows.

On April 15, the actress and singer took to Instagram and liked a post shared by Reuben Holmes, a.k.a. r.h. Sin, that featured one of his quotes. "Don't make her think you care," it read, "when you have never given a f--k about her."

Alongside the image, Holmes wrote a message to his followers. "Don't let them manipulate you," he stated before linking to his new book She Fits Inside These Words. "How many times have you been told 'I love you' by someone who has continued to treat you like s--t?"

It wasn't long before followers noticed Lopez had tapped the heart icon.

The social media move took place on the same day Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced they've called off their engagement.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the two said in a statement to E! News. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."