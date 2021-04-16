Jeffree Star Is Hospitalized After Suffering Injuries in "Severe" Car Accident

Jeffree Star has been hospitalized following what someone close to him called a "severe" car accident near Casper, Wyoming.
On Friday, April 16, the YouTube star took to Twitter to confirm he and his best friend, Daniel Lucas, were involved in a scary incident and are now receiving care at a local hospital.
"A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice," a tweet from the makeup guru's account read. "We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive."
The tweet included a photo of Jeffree laying in a hospital bed with Daniel holding his hand at his bedside. The Jeffree Star Cosmetics owner appeared to be wearing a neck brace.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, officers responded to a crash around 8:30 a.m. We're told Jeffree was behind the wheel of the vehicle when he "lost traction and lost control," before ultimately veering off the highway and "overturning the vehicle."
The Wyoming Highway patrol additionally shared that both Jeffree and Daniel were wearing seatbelts and were transported to the hospital via ambulance with unknown injuries.
They added, "Drugs and alcohol are not being investigated as possible factors."
A day prior to the accident, Jeffree and Daniel teased an upcoming video about their friendship on Instagram Stories, saying it would be "20 minutes of history, comedy, laughter, crying, pain and, most of all, inspiration."
It's unclear if Jeffree and Daniel still intend to upload their video following the accident.
Jeffree bought a $1.1 million home and 70 acres of land in Casper last year, with the intention of using the 6,000 sq. ft. house as a writing retreat. According to his Twitter bio, he's writing an autobiography.
Regarding the 70 acre ranch, Jeffree is not intending to farm the land or anything of the sort. Instead, he explained, "I'm doing nothing with it besides staring at all the nature and enjoying my stunning view. I love my privacy."