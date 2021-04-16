Mickey Guyton Shares How the ACM Awards Will Address Inclusivity After the Morgan Wallen Scandal

Mickey Guyton is sharing the efforts the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards is making to be more inclusive following the leaked video of Morgan Wallen saying a racial slur.

"I think the topic of inclusivity being addressed is by the award show itself," the 37-year-old artist, who is hosting the April 18 event with Keith Urban, told E! News. "I'm part of the ACM Diversity Task Force….We started this in 2019 and they have been relentlessly working on diversifying the awards in front of the camera and behind the scenes. And that is showing up on the awards. And I'm just so excited to be a part of that change."

According to a video shared by TMZ, Wallen was recorded saying the N-word in February. He issued an apology shortly after the clip surfaced.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry," the 27-year-old singer said in a statement to E! News. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."