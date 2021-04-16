JLo & ArodPrince PhilipKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Save Up to 90% During Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale

Score major discounts on Madewell, Good American, Free People, and more!

By Marenah Dobin 16 Apr, 2021 2:40 PMTags
E-Comm: Nordstrom Clear The Rack SaleNordstrom; E! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This is not a drill. You can save up to 90% when you shop at Nordstrom Rack. Their Clear the Rack Sale is happening from now until April 19. Get major discounts on styles from Madewell, Free People, Good American, Rag & Bone, Gorjana, Everlane, Alice & Olivia, and even more designer items.

Although there are thousands of items marked down, we've rounded up some sale finds that we think you'll love!

Madewell Nichole Eyelet Lace Bralette

The Madewell Nichole Eyelet Lace Bralette is super soft and the scalloped eyelet lace is perfect to showcase layered under a tank or dress. There are two colors available in sizes ranging from XS to XL.

$38
$11
Nordstrom Rack

Reebok x Gigi Hadid Wind Pants

Get that nostalgic '80's vibe with these windbreaker pants from the Reebok x Gigi Hadid collaboration.

$70
$16
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Callie Top

The Free People Callie Top has a lacy texture and billowed sleeves. Nordstrom Rack has it in solid white, solid black, and blue quartz.

$128
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Gorjana Elea 'X' Crossover Ring

The Gorjana Elea 'X' Crossover Ring is available in silver, gold, and rose gold. And it's basically two rings in one since you can flip it the other way to switch up your style.

$60
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Rag & Bone Women's 61mm Unique Brow Bar Sunglasses

Typically, these Rag & Bone sunglasses are $300, but Nordstrom Rack has them for $33 in three different shades (pun intended).

$300
$33
Nordstrom Rack

Good American The 70s Icon Jacket

This cropped denim jacket from Khloe Kardashian's line Good American has an exaggerate drop should and a belted hem straight out of the 70s. Make it a set with the coordinating denim skirt.

$195
$20
Denim Jacket
$149
$15
Denim Skirt

Google Home Mini, Chalk, Individual, Gen 2

The Google Home Mini is a powerful speaker with Google Assistant built in. Use it to play music, make phone calls, answer questions, and control other devices in your home.

$50
$22
Nordstrom Rack

Frye Allister Smock Suede Bootie

These suede booties are available in two colors. They are perfect for any occasion or season. And you really can't beat this 82% discount.

 

$250
$44
Nordstrom Rack

Sterling Forever Parallel Bar Ear Jacket Earrings

These parallel bar earrings are a chic addition to any look. 

$50
$6
Nordstrom Rack

Everlane The Cotton-Linen Blazer

This Everlane blazer is available in sizes ranging from 0 to 16. It has a a roomy, menswear-inspired shape and modern look in a fun color.

$145
$40
Nordstrom Rack

ASTR the Label Short Sleeve Plisse Top

Wear an ASTR shirt every day of the week. Nordstrom Rack has this top in seven different prints.

$59
$15
Nordstrom Rack

MICHAEL Michael Kors Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak

Get ahead on your shopping for fall and get a great bargain on this hooded anorak jacket. It's available in seven colors at Nordstrom Rack.

$220
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Rag & Bone Suffolk Chambray Mini Dress

There's nothing more effortlessly fashionable than just wearing one piece of clothing. This chambray mini dress is a must-have, for sure.

$395
$73
Nordstrom Rack

Sanctuary The Island Shorts

These Sanctuary shorts would pair perfectly with any white top in your closet.

$79
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Alterna CAVIAR Anti-Aging Multiplying Volume Trio

This haircare set has the Caviar Anti-Aging Multiplying Volume Shampoo, Caviar Anti-Aging Multiplying Volume Conditioner, and Caviar Anti-Aging Professional Aging Sea Salt Spray. And, these are not sample sizes. Each product is full-size in this set!

$98
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Good American The Bustier Top

This Good American bustier top is available in sizes ranging from 0 to 24.

$115
$28
Nordstrom Max

90 Degree By Reflex Lux Camo High Waisted Ankle Leggings

These leggings are made from a supremely soft, breathable fabric that stretches as you move, making them perfect for your most intense workouts. They're also ideal for lounging around the house or running errands.

$78
$11
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell 10' High Rise Skinny Jeans

These Madewell jeans have "Magic Pockets" in the front which add "an extra layer of holds-you-in sorcery for the slimmest, smoothest look yet."

$70
$39
Nordstrom Rack

Stella McCartney 51mm Rounded Cat Eye Sunglasses

An 87% discount on Stella McCartney sunglasses? Yeah, that's an immediate "add to cart."

$315
$39
Nordstrom Rack

Kiehl's Since 1851 Nourishing Essentials 2-Piece Set

This Kiehl's set is a hydrating and restorative duo for smoother-looking skin. It includes the anti-aging Midnight Recovery Concentrate face oil and the Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado.

$33
$18
Nordstrom Rack

If you're looking for more great bargains, check out our eco-friendly Deals for Reals products.

