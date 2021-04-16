YouTubers Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Are Engaged After 8 Years of Dating

Watch : Jenna Marbles Announces She's Leaving YouTube

Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita are officially engaged!

In a Twitch stream, Julien, 28, shared that he popped the question to Jenna, 34, after eight years of dating, casually saying to viewers, "A little while ago—this is so weird—I asked Jenna to marry me and she said yes. So, we are engaged."

The content creator then gave Twitch viewers a glimpse of his engagement band, before sharing a photo of Jenna's diamond ring.

Julien even shared that he asked Jenna's dog Marbles, who she's had for 10 years, for permission to propose to Jenna. Marbles, of course, said yes.

Julien also said that he didn't have any one particular reason to pop the question now, explaining, "I just woke up and wanted to be married to her."

Jenna has not publicly commented on the happy news, having largely retreated from social media 10 months ago. At the time, the 34-year-old content creator said she found some of her old videos "incredibly crazy and embarrassing," and had decided to "move on" from her YouTube channel.