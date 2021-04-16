Latin AMAs 2021 Winners: The Complete List

The 2021 Latin American Music Awards are officially underway, and it's set to be a huge night for two of Colombia's biggest stars. Karol G, 30, and J Balvin, 35, are going into the ceremony tied with nine nominations each—the most of any artist.
But who will take home the trophies? The fans have voted, and the results are in.
The Latin AMAs returned this year for the 6th annual event, after taking a break in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's not the only way the pandemic has impacted the awards show—it has also added a Favorite Virtual Concert category to honor some of the most innovative and socially-distant performances from January 2020 to 2021.
Tune in as the special airs live on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. ET on Telemundo.
The ceremony, taking place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., honors the most talented Latin musicians, including Album of the Year nominees Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Natanael Cano and J Balvin.
Other fan favorites to score nominations at the 2021 Latin AMAs include Shakira, Ricky Martin, Black Eyed Peas, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Ozuna and more A-listers.
See all the winners below.
Artist of the Year
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Christian Nodal
Daddy Yankee
Eslabon Armado
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
Sech
New Artist of the Year
Camilo
Eslabon Armado
Los Dos Carnales
Myke Towers
Natanael Cano
WINNER: Rauw Alejandro
Song of the Year
Bad Bunny – "Yo Perreo Sola"
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
WINNER: Karol G, Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"
Maluma & The Weeknd – "Hawái"
Album of the Year
Anuel AA – Emmanuel
Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
J Balvin – Colores
Natanael Cano – Corridos Tumbados
Favorite Artist - Female
WINNER: Anitta
Becky G
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Favorite Artist - Male
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Christian Nodal
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Favorite Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
WINNER: Eslabon Armado
Jowell & Randy
Reik
Favorite Artist - Pop
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Ricky Martin
Shakira
Favorite Album - Pop
WINNER: Camilo – Por Primera Vez
Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Pedro Capó - Munay
Reik - Ahora
Favorite Song - Pop
Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna + J.Rey Soul – "Mamacita"
Camilo – "Favorito"
Reik, Farruko, Camilo – "Si Me Dices Que Sí"
Ricky Martin – "Tiburones"
WINNER: Shakira & Anuel AA – "Me Gusta"
Favorite Solo Artist - Regional Mexican
Carin Leon
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
Junior H
Lenin Ramírez
Natanael Cano
Regional Mexican, Favorite Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
WINNER: Eslabon Armado
Los Ángeles Azules
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Album - Regional Mexican
Christian Nodal – Ayayay!
Eslabon Armado – Tu Veneno Mortal
Junior H – Atrapado En Un Sueño
Natanael Cano – Corridos Tumbados
Favorite Song - Regional Mexican
Banda Los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa – "En Eso No Quedamos"
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg – "Qué Maldición"
Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme – "Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo"
Los Dos Carnales – "El Envidioso"
WINNER: Natanael Cano – "Amor Tumbado"
Favorite Artist - Urban
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Favorite Album - Urban
Anuel AA – Emmanuel
Bad Bunny – Las Que No Iban a Salir
J Balvin – Colores
Favorite Song - Urban
Bad Bunny – "Yo Perreo Sola"
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
Karol G & Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"
Maluma & The Weeknd – "Hawái"
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – "Caramelo"
Favorite Artist - Tropical
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Silvestre Dangond
Favorite Album - Tropical
Carlos Vives – Cumbiana
Gloria Estefan – Brazil305
Prince Royce – Alter Ego
Favorite Song - Tropical
Alex Bueno & Romeo Santos – "Nuestro Amor"
Carlos Vives – "No Te Vayas"
Kyen?Es? – "El Carnaval de Celia: A Tribute"
WINNER: Prince Royce – "Carita de Inocente"
Víctor Manuelle & Wisin – "Boogaloo
Favorite Artist - Crossover
Black Eyed Peas
WINNER: Dua Lipa
Ne-Yo
Snoop Dogg
The Weeknd
Collaboration of the Year
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg– "Qué Maldición"
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
Karol G, Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"
Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme – "Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo"
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – "Caramelo"
Reik, Farruko, Camilo – "Si Me Dices Que Sí"
Social Artist of the Year
Anitta
Bad Bunny
WINNER: Cardi B
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Jennifer Lopez
Karol G
Lali
Selena Gomez
Shakira
Favorite Video
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg– "Qué Maldición"
Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar – "Dime Cómo Quieres"
David Bisbal & Carrie Underwood – "Tears Of Gold"
Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia – "Del Mar"
Rosalía & Travis Scott – "TKN"
WINNER: Selena Gomez – "De Una Vez"
Favorite Virtual Concert
Alejandro Sanz y Juanes – "#LaGiraSeQuedaEnCasa"
Carlos Vives – "#NoTeVayasDeTuCasa"
Juan Luis Guerra – "Privé"
Juanes & La Orquesta Filarmónica de Bogotá – "Concierto Sinfónico Virtual - #VolverteAVer"
Marco Antonio Solís – "Serenata a las Madres MÁS En-Cantadoras"
Ozuna – "#Latinosunidos"
Pepe Aguilar, Ángela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar – "Mexicano Hasta Los Huesos"
WINNER: RBD – "Ser o Parecer 2020"
Sebastián Yatra – "SOSFest"
Yandel – "Goodbye 2020"