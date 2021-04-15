JLo & ArodPrince PhilipKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Latin AMAs 2021: The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting

It's that time of year! Keep on scrolling to see which of your fave stars attended the 2021 Latin AMAs and what fabulous designs they wore.

It's showtime, baby! 

Latin music's biggest and brightest stars turned up the heat for the sixth annual Latin AMAs in Sunrise, Fla. on Thursday, April 15. Although awards season has looked slightly different from previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities still made sure to show up and show out at the annual ceremony.

Style stars set the red carpet ablaze with fabulous and fierce designs. From head-to-toe sparkly creations to wildly colorful gowns, celebs certainly dressed to impress for the special occasion. And even though sweatpants and cozy 'fits have now become the norm, there weren't any in sight!

Of course, the eye-catching fashion isn't the only thing worth swooning over tonight.

Maluma, Nicky Jam, Pitbull, JuanesKarol G, Sofía ReyesRicky Martin and many other artists are slated to take center stage. In fact, Carrie Underwood will perform her first bilingual track with Spanish singer David Bisbal, "Tears of Gold."

Latinx Stars on the Rise

But before your fave artists hit the stage and awards are handed out, see every star in attendance at the 2021 Latin AMAs in our gallery below! 

 

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Ricky Martin

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Kali Uchis

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Ozuna

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Carrie Underwood

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Nicky Jam

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Karol G

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Prince Royce

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Anitta

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Juanes

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Dascha Polanco

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Yendry

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Ziggy Marley

  

Sergi Alexander/Getty Images
Chesca
Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Paula Galindo
Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Camilo

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Sofia Reyes

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Piso 21

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Emilia

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Christian Chávez

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Maribel Guardia

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Myke Towers

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Ariadna Gutierrez

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Alaina Castillo

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Gaby Espino

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Manuel Turizo

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
IAmChino

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Zozibini Tunzi

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
William Levy

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Ninel Conde

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Vadhir Derbez

  

Click here to stay up-to-date on the latest and greatest news from the 2021 Latin AMAs.

