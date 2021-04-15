Inside Megan Fox's Plans for the Future With "Life Partner" Machine Gun Kelly

Are we in for an achingly beautiful wedding?
A source close to Megan Fox tells E! News the actress and Machine Gun Kelly "plan to get engaged and married" when her divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized.
"They are very much in love and have a strong and intense relationship," the source adds. "Her divorce is moving along, and they are hashing out custody details."
After initially filing for divorce in 2015 and dismissing the proceedings four years later, Megan and Brian, who share three children, refiled in November. And despite a separate source telling E! News in February that Megan "wants the divorce to be done with so she can move on and move ahead," the exes have yet to finalize their split.
"Megan would like to wrap it up and get it finished as quickly as possible," the second insider continued, "but Brian is not exactly working with her on that."
However, time heals all wounds. "Brian has chilled out and feelings have settled down," the Megan source says, "so there has been less drama."
As for Megan and Machine Gun Kelly (a.k.a Colson Baker), this source says the two "have no doubt that they are soulmates and meant to be life partners." It looks like they've already taken a major step by having the Transformers alum introduce the musician to her children.
"Colson is slowly getting to know the kids and everything is going well with that," the source shares. "Megan has not wanted to rush them into anything. But she has been incorporating Colson into their life and it's going well."
Megan and Machine Gun Kelly formed a connection last year after working on the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. "The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Megan said during a July 2020 episode of the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. "We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."
And it wasn't long before this flame started to burn brighter. "Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," she told Nylon in November. "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."
Today, they're still going strong. In fact, they were spotted wearing matching blue plaid shirts during a dinner date at the restaurant Via Veneto in Santa Monica, Calif. on April 14.
As for Brian, he's been linked to Sharna Burgess. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor raved about the "amazing" Dancing With the Stars pro during a January interview with KTLA 5 and dished on how they were set up on a blind date by his business manager.
"It was nothing that I was completely open to, I didn't think, at the time, but it worked out pretty well," he said. "It's working out pretty well so far."
E! News has reached out to Megan's and Machine Gun Kelly's teams for comment but has yet to hear back.