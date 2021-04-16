Kris Jenner Reveals Why She Decided to Help Caitlyn With Her Career Again

No bad blood.
On tonight, April 15's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner proved that her issues with ex Caitlyn Jenner were a thing of the past. As the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch revealed to daughters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, Caitlyn's friend Sophia Hutchins reached out for advice about the former Olympian's career.
Kris asked her girls, "I just don't know, am I gonna want to go down this road?"
As E! News readers well know, Kris and Caitlyn became somewhat estranged following the latter's Vanity Fair interview and memoir, titled The Secrets of My Life. In a confessional, Kourtney admitted she was surprised that Kris was considering helping Caitlyn after their "rocky relationship the past few years."
Yet, as Kim pointed out to her mom, it's "a big deal" that Caitlyn's seeking Kris' guidance. "She obviously knows that you're the best at that," the SKIMS mogul noted. "And I think, you know, it's a really good way for you to heal also. Could be therapeutic for you to talk to Caitlyn and give her advice on her career."
Per Kris, she needed time to "process the request."
In response to this, Kourtney assured Kris it was understandable if she was still healing. "We understand that too," the Poosh founder commented. "But I do think it's, obviously like, being the big person to help."
Ultimately, Kris decided to help Caitlyn with her next career move: a YouTube channel. "You know, YouTube is a great idea," Kris shared with Caitlyn and Sophia over a FaceTime call. "Because, there's so much content that you can create to make it something where it can be different all the time."
As the seasoned manager shared with her ex, a YouTube channel could generate "a great deal of money" thanks to viewership numbers. To the KUWTK camera, Kris remarked, "Believe me, this is not an easy situation but, Cait really does want my advice. So, I think what Cait should do is start doing YouTubes every day."
During the call, Kris suggested that Caitlyn expand from her public speaking focus and explore her other passions, including golf and cooking. Appreciating this suggestion, Caitlyn stated, "Oh, I would love to do that."
In addition to the advice, Kris told Caitlyn and Sophia that someone from her office would connect them with the right people at YouTube. Scott Disick, who was present for Kris' call with Caitlyn, praised the momager for putting her "manager hat" right back on.
"I think it's a huge step forward for their relationship," he expressed. "I mean, you know, there was a time that they weren't even talking. No less, helping and dealing with work stuff."
Following the launch of Caitlyn's YouTube channel, Kim and Khloe Kardashian applauded Kris for her "super cordial" relationship with Caitlyn. Ultimately, Kris told Kim and Khloe she will always help someone "if they're hurting" or "need some inspiration."
"Even though I can't make things magically better with us, I'm just here to be supportive," Kris concluded in a confessional. "And I just want her to be happy. So, I was really happy to offer some advice and encouragement over something that she's trying to do."
For all of this and more, including Khloe's alien hunting adventure with Tristan Thompson, catch the recap video above.
Also, binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)