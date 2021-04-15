How Cassie Randolph Reacted After Ex Colton Underwood Publicly Came Out as Gay

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood dated for nearly two years, but after going through a messy breakup, a source exclusively tells E! News they are "not in communication."

In other words, the insider says Cassie "had no idea that Colton was going to come out" as gay on Good Morning America this Wednesday, April 14.

In the interview with Robin Roberts, the former Bachelor star discussed his sexual identity, and also apologized to his ex for the "bad choices" he made towards the end of their relationship. As he put it, "I'm sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn't have happened the way it did. I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."

So, how did Cassie feel about Colton's interview? The source shares, "She doesn't know what to think at this time, she's still processing it all."