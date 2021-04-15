Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Decision to Break Up With Alex Rodriguez After “Her Trust” Was Broken

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Officially Break Up

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially ended their engagement after trying to make it work for the past month.

E! News obtained the couple's statement on Thursday, April 15, which read, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so... We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

As fans know, rumors spread last month that J.Lo and A.Rod were breaking up following months of fighting and losing trust in one another. At the time, the duo made it clear the relationship wasn't over just yet, saying in a statement, "We are working through some things." The former Yankees athlete even flew to the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer was shooting her upcoming movie, to try to reconcile.

Yet, it ultimately didn't work out for them. Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, split up a few days ago, and she is "feeling at peace" with the breakup, a source close to the couple exclusively tells E! News.

So, after weeks of attempting to mend the fence, what went down when they officially pulled the plug?