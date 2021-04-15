Colton Underwood's Former Bachelor Contestant Demi Burnett Reacts After He Comes Out As Gay

Watch : Bachelor Nation's Demi Burnett Spills on Colton Underwood

Bachelor Nation is coming out in full support for star Colton Underwood.

After revealing on Good Morning America on Apr. 14 that he is gay, many Bachelor and Bachelorette alums congratulated Underwood on his big announcement. But what does one of Underwood's past Bachelor contestants think of his big news?

Demi Burnett, who appeared on Underwood's season of the hit ABC dating show, tells E! News' Daily Pop in an exclusive interview that she was first shocked by his coming out announcement. "Of course I was surprised but not in a negative way at all, definitely in a positive way," Burnett explained. "I support anyone who's going to be brave enough to come out publicly. I did it myself."

Fans of Bachelor in Paradise watched Burnett come out as bisexual on the summer spinoff series before ultimately proposing to then-girlfriend Kristian Haggerty.

"Did it hurt or help you to come out in such a public way?" E! co-host Kym Whitley asks.

"It definitely helped," Burnett says.

Daily Pop personality Carissa Culiner points out that Underwood claims to have realized he was gay during his freshman year of high school. Should he have gone on The Bachelor while still grappling with his sexuality?