Find Out the 30 Royal Family Members Set to Attend Prince Philip's Funeral

The guest list for Prince Philip's upcoming funeral has officially been announced.
On Thursday, April 15, Buckingham Palace revealed the names of the royal family members set to attend services for the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away April 9 at age 99. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 30 people are permitted to attend the funeral that will take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17.
Among those in attendance will be, of course, his closest family members, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry. Joining them will be Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.
Additionally, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Earl of Snowdon Antony Armstrong Jones, Lady Sarah Chatto, Daniel Chatto, Duke of Gloucester, Prince Henry, Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden, Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse, Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg and The Countess Mountbatten of Burma.
The Palace also announced that royal family members making up the procession at the funeral will include Prince Philip's four children—Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward—three of his grandchildren—William, Harry and Peter Phillips—as well as Tim Laurence and the Earl of Snowdon.
Prince Harry has already arrived in London from the U.S., but Meghan Markle did not join him on the trip. The Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with the couple's second child and expecting to give birth in the summer, had been advised by doctors not to travel, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced on April 10.
At the time, a source close to Meghan told E! News exclusively that she wishes she could join to support her husband. "She would have put all the family tension aside to be there with Harry," the insider shared, adding that the couple "are still not on amazing terms with the family."
Additionally, Prime Minster Boris Johnson had previously announced he would not attend in order to give more family members the opportunity to pay their respects.
"The prime minister has throughout wanted to act in accordance with what is best for the royal household, and so to allow for as many family members as possible, will not be attending the funeral on Saturday," read a previous statement from his office.
During the funeral, the family members will not wear military uniforms, per British media reports. Afterward, Prince Philip, who will not have a state funeral and will not lie in state as tradition dictates, will reportedly be laid to rest in Frogmore Gardens at Windsor Castle.
On April 13, Queen Elizabeth II returned to her royal duties for an official event, four days after her husband of 73 years passed away following recent surgery for a pre-existing heart condition. Buckingham Palace staff is expected to observe an eight-day mourning period.
Coverage of the funeral can be seen via NBC News and NBC News Now on April 17 at 9:30 a.m. ET.