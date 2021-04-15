JLo & ArodPrince PhilipKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Mom Blythe Danner's Reaction to Her NSFW Goop Products

Find out what Gwyneth Paltrow's mother Blythe Danner thinks about Goop's jade vaginal eggs, a "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle and the company's newly released double-sided wand vibrator.

Watch: Why Gwyneth Paltrow Came Out of Semi-Retirement at 2020 Golden Globes

Gwyneth Paltrow's ongoing journey into the world of sexual health consumer products has her mom blushing.

The 48-year-old actress' lifestyle company, Goop, has over the years offered for sale jade vaginal eggs, a "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle and recently, a double-sided wand vibrator. On NBC's Today show on Thursday, April 15, co-host Savannah Guthrie asked Gwyneth about her mother and actress Blythe Danner's thoughts about the products.

"Is your mother ever like, 'Gwyneth, I can't—," Savannah began, to which Gwyneth replied, "Always."

"She is [proper]," the actress continued, "but you know, even proper ladies have sexuality too."

"In a way, I'm not surprised. I think that our sexuality is such an important part of who we are," Gwyneth said. "And, you know, even the fact, if you think about it, we're on morning television, so we can't talk about female pleasure...But it sort of gives you an insight into how, culturally, it's still taboo. And one of the things we really believe in at Goop is kind of eliminating shame from these topics."

Gwyneth Paltrow & Apple Martin's Best Twinning Moments

Gwyneth and Blythe, 78, discussed dating and vibrators on the Goop podcast in 2020. "Do you want a boyfriend?" Gwyneth asked her mother, who replied, "No...I have no interest. Really, I don't. You know, if I got my heart broken, I'd probably jump off the railing...and I don't want to be bored, so it's one of the other."

Gwyneth's father and Blythe's husband, Bruce Paltrow, passed away in 2002.

"I can also go to goop.com and get you a vibrator," Gwyneth told her mom, who responded, "Oh stop. Thanks very much but no thanks."

Meanwhile, Gwyneth's 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin, recently helped her mother promote some of Goop's more family-friendly offerings. In a TikTok video posted on the company's account last week, the teen showcases her morning beauty routine, putting on GoopGlow lotion, Goop lip balm and other products. 

@goop

When you get roasted by your gen z daughter… ##motherdaughter ##goop ##fyp ##gwynethpaltrow

? original sound - Goop

In another TikTok video posted earlier this month, Apple hilariously roasts her mother while narrating the actress' morning routine.

"Then she gets to work, making some more vagina eggs," the teen says, "and candles—also vagina candles. And vagina perfumes. Just everything vagina."

