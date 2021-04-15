Katy Perry Calls Social Media the "Decline of Human Civilization" in Fiery Tweets

When it comes to social media, Katy Perry isn't hot n cold. In fact, she revealed exactly how she feels about it in a series of tweets on April 14.
"Social media is trash," the 36-year-old singer wrote, while later adding, "the decline of human civilization #ISaidWhatISaid."
Although, she noted she still has plenty of love for her 109.5 million followers, signing off with, "Anyway. Ily."
It's unclear if anything in particular sparked Perry's tweets. And considering she's one of the most followed stars in the world, her posts may surprise some fans. In fact, digital consumer intelligence company Brandwatch recently reported Perry's Instagram account secures the top 20 spot for most followers, and her Twitter account is the third most followed.
However, Perry has shared these sentiments before. In 2017, for instance, she tweeted she "can't wait till Instagram culture is over so we can all be ourselves again."
"A lot of us are living for that picture, and then the currency is the like," she also told Refinery29 in 2018. "It's hard because I'd rather not care about that and just live my life. We buy clothing and products or pose a certain way or go to an event to get a picture—it's not good for us as a society. I think it's actually the decline of civilization if we're going extreme about it. We have to find a balance, and I'm trying to find my own personal balance with it because I'm just as much a victim as everybody else."
These days, Perry is focusing her attention elsewhere.
In addition to being a Grammy-nominated artist, she's a judge on American Idol. She's also a new mom to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she welcomed with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, in August.
"I don't ever want to choose between being a mom and doing what I love," she told Zane Lowe for Apple Music last year. "That, you know, is so archaic. I think the f--king reason why women get the responsibility of creating another life is because they can f--king do it all in a pair of heels, bitch. So, it's not about choosing; it's about balance."