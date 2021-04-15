Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Break Up

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Officially Break Up

It's officially over for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

On April 15, the singer and the New York Yankees alum confirmed they've called off their engagement in a statement to E! News.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the two said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

Lopez, who shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max Muñiz with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez—who shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella Rodriguez, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis—added they "wish the best for each other and one another's children."

"Out of respect for them," they continued, "the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

The news comes one month after split speculation first emerged. Lopez and Rodriguez slammed the breakup rumors. "All reports are inaccurate," the duo said in a statement. "We are working through some things."