Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Break Up

It's officially over for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.
On April 15, the singer and the New York Yankees alum confirmed they've called off their engagement in a statement to E! News.
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the two said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."
Lopez, who shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max Muñiz with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez—who shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella Rodriguez, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis—added they "wish the best for each other and one another's children."
"Out of respect for them," they continued, "the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."
The news comes one month after split speculation first emerged. Lopez and Rodriguez slammed the breakup rumors. "All reports are inaccurate," the duo said in a statement. "We are working through some things."
At the time, a source told E! News J.Lo and A-Rod hit a rough patch. But initially, it looked like Rodriguez and Lopez were going to continue to work on their relationship. Last month, for instance, they were spotted packing on the PDA in the Dominican Republic, where the actress is filming her new movie Shotgun Wedding.
"Despite all of her previous frustrations with the relationship, Jennifer is still in love with Alex," a source told E! News at the time. "She is already moving forward with him."
In fact, another insider told E! News "things between the two of them are heading in the right direction." Although, it appears that things have since changed.
Lopez and Rodriguez made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala and got engaged in 2019.
"I'm in a good relationship," the Hustlers star told Hola! USA in 2017. "I feel like I can say that for the first time—I don't know—maybe ever. And not that I didn't have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I've been where I feel like we really make each other better."
Today was first to report the news.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).