Arnold Schwarzenegger Can't Stop Using These Catchphrases From His Films, Says Son Patrick

Arnold Schwarzenegger keeps saying "hasta la vista" to his most famous movie catchphrases.

The action-film star's son Patrick Schwarzenegger is a guest on the Thursday, April 15 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his new Netflix film Moxie. As seen in a preview clip, host Kelly Clarkson wanted to know if Arnold, 73, uses his well-known one-liners in everyday life. As it turns out, he definitely does.

The 27-year-old actor replied with a laugh, "Yeah, everybody asks that. They're like, 'Does your dad always say his one-liners?' And I'm like, 'All the time.'"

Kelly replied, "Like, I hope every time he exists a room, he says, 'I'll be back." Patrick shot back, "He does! He'll turn back and be like, 'I'll be back.' And I'll be like, 'Dad, really? Come on.'"

But the 38-year-old talk show host appeared to be on Team Dad. "You're over it, but we think it's funny," Kelly admitted.