Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to Fans Calling Her "Fake" Because She's "Such a Happy Person"

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Social Media Backlash

Candace Cameron Bure is enlisting a friend to remind the world that her positive spirit is not an act.

The 45-year-old Hallmark Channel mainstay appeared on the Monday, April 12 episode of the Bob Saget's Here For Yo‪u podcast, where she asked host Bob Saget to address online comments she's received from fans who have questioned whether her generally happy demeanor is truly genuine. Bob is certainly a good person to ask, given that he has known the actress since Full House first launched in September 1987, not to mention that he's someone who isn't known for pulling punches.

"I'm going to ask you to talk about me for a second," Candace quipped on the podcast. "For those people that think that because I am a happy, positive person, that I must be a fake person, would you say that that's true or false?"

"You're the opposite of fake," he immediately replied. "And I'm sorry—you're perky sometimes. What's wrong with being perky?"