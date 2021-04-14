Addison Rae Shares How She Relates to Britney Spears' "Overwhelming Life"

These two stars seem to have a lot more in common than their Louisiana-hailed upbringings.
TikTok and social media star Addison Rae recently shared how she can relate to some of the pressures surrounding what she called Britney Spears' "overwhelming life."
In an interview with Bustle, Addison was asked if she had the chance to watch the much-talked about "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, to which she paused slightly before giving her thoughts on the matter.
She then reflected: "I definitely can see how that is an overwhelming life."
The documentary, available through FX on Hulu, explored everything from Britney's plight to superstardom to the current status of her conservatorship battle.
Addison, a star in her own right, has amassed over 79 million followers on TikTok, recently made her first appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and is currently preparing to star in Netflix's He's All That, a modern-day spinoff of the 90s classic film, She's All That.
She also shared her thoughts on being able to empathize with Spears by saying, "People do come up with narratives around you that aren't necessarily true. I've kind of dealt with that a lot, people being really involved in really personal aspects of your life."
One aspect the 20-year-old could be referring to is her recent public breakup with Bryce Hall. E! News exclusively revealed the two officially called it quits in March following cheating allegations against Bryce which first surfaced in February.
Addison seemed to confirm these rumors during an interview with host Zane Lowe on Apple Music when she referred to a conversation with an "ex-boyfriend" while discussing the inspiration behind her debut single, "Obsessed."
And while her meteoric rise to stardom has been met with some skepticism, Addison told Bustle she's determined to earn her stripes within Hollywood.
As she put it, "I'm willing to prove how seriously I do take things... It's something I'm willing to keep working at and hopefully really proving myself to these people."