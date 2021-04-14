Royal Family Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Prince Philip With His Great-Grandchildren

To some, Prince Philip was a man of royalty. For others, he was simply one cool great-grandfather.
As funeral preparations continue for the Duke of Edinburgh, many members of the royal family are looking back on his life through the magic of photos.
On Wednesday, April 14, Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram account shared a throwback photo from Balmoral Castle in 2015 where Prince Philip and his wife Queen Elizabeth II posed with Prince George and Princess Charlotte when she was just a baby.
"Today we share, along with Members of @theroyalfamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh," the account stated. "Remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather."
If that wasn't sweet enough, a photo from 2018 resurfaced that showed just how much love was in the family. As the caption stated, "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018."
As for Clarence House, they chose to post photos honoring Prince Philip's connection with Prince Charles. As the account stated, "Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh as a much-loved Father and Father-in-Law. Members of The Royal Family are today sharing their memories of The Duke."
Back on April 9, the royal family confirmed Prince Philip had passed away at the age of 99.
"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement read. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."
As family and friends continue to mourn his death, a small, intimate funeral is being planned for Saturday, April 17. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, arrangements have been revised allowing only 30 people to participate in the event.
Prince Harry has already arrived in London for the weekend events as his pregnant wife Meghan Markle stays home in California.
"The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson shared. "The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending."