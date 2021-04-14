New Never Have I Ever Photos Promise a Love Triangle and Common for Season 2

Never have we ever been so excited for a second season.
On Wednesday, April 14, Netflix released the first look images for season two of Never Have I Ever, which will return this July. The new photos not only tease an epic love triangle, but they also promise a high-profile guest star. (More on that later…)
As E! News reader well know, the Netflix coming-of-age dramedy, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, became a hit following its April 2020 debut. Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, Never Have I Ever follows the everyday life of an Indian American teenager. This means romantic highs and lows, feuds with friends and drama at home.
And, as Netflix recently revealed, season two will feature Devi as she "continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships."
There's also an exciting new addition to the cast.
We're, of course, talking about Common's upcoming recurring role as Dr. Chris Jackson. Per the description, Dr. Jackson is "a suave and debonair dermatologist who works in Nalini's (Poorna Jagannathan) building. His high-end practice and celebrity clients are impressive to everyone—except Nalini."
Hmm, this sounds like a potential love story for widow Nalini. In addition to Ramakrishnan and Jagannathan, Never Have I Ever stars Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet and Megan Suri.
For a look at what's to come for season two of Never Have I Ever, scroll through the images below!
Never Have I Ever season two will premiere in July 2021 on Netflix.