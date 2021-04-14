This $8 Hair Finishing Stick Has More Than 9,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's nothing more annoying than spending a lot of time perfecting your hairstyle and those pesky flyaway hairs won't stay put. Thankfully, the BestLand Hair Finishing Stick aims to fix that problem. Not only does the stick take away the need for heavy hair creams and sprays that take up your entire cabinet space and weigh down hair, it's packed with nourishing and hydrating ingredients. Just use the brush and a little bit of the cream to gently press flyaways down and style baby hairs to your heart's content. Oh, and it's only $8!
But as always, don't take our word for it, check out one of the 9,000+ 5-Star reviews on Amazon!
BestLand Hair Finishing Cream Stick
Thanks to nourishing and hydrating plant extracts, this hair finishing cream stick will help tame flyaways and style baby hairs while you're on the go.
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"No matter what I do or what expensive and high rated product I try, my flyaways are an annoying constant. This product has completely rid me of my daily top of head flyaway frizz! I wish I would have discovered this product years ago! It smooths my hair out and truly lasts all day. Be careful, as a tiny bit goes a long way!"
"I've tried Spike glue, hair mists, sprays, gels and the like to get my hair to lay down sleek and flat when I'm wearing it in a ponytail. I don't use heat styling products very often (probably once a week and never in the summer). I work out 5 days a week, so my hair is almost always in a braid or ponytail...and while I don't expect red-carpet styling, I was hoping to keep the 'I've been hit by a cyclone' look at bay...this does the trick."
"I have super fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up I have bad fly aways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hair spray."
"This product is amazing. Buy it right now. If you have flyaways, stop what you are doing and order this product. I struggle with fine hairs sticking straight up no matter where I part my hair. This little miracle product makes them lay down and stay down."
