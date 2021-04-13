Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Detail 27-Hour Labor, the Sweet Meaning of Son's Name & More

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are sharing every exclusive detail about their first days of parenthood.
The former Vanderpump Rules stars, who announced the birth of their baby boy Cruz Michael Cauchi on Tuesday, April 13, are opening up to E! News for the first time about everything from Brittany's day-long labor and birth, to the sweet meaning behind their son's name and so much more.
Read on for our exclusive Q&A with Jax and Brittany for all the adorable scoop on their newborn son.
E! News Tell us about the inspiration behind your son's name.
Brittany: From the very beginning we had a girl's name picked out, and when we found out it was a boy it took us a while to decide on a name. I was probably around five months pregnant when we finally decided on Cruz. Cruz means "cross," and coming from a religious family I thought that was amazing. I also, of course, think it's super cute and goes with Cauchi so perfectly.
A lot of people don't realize that Cauchi is Jax's real last name. His late father's last name is Cauchi so of course we wanted to continue his legacy with our son and family. Michael is Jax's middle name and his uncle/godfather's name. As an added plus, Michael has always been my mom's favorite boy's name ever so she was so excited.
E! News: Heading into delivery, how were you each feeling?
Brittany: Feeling all of those emotions! Nervous, excited, and definitely ready! I have been extremely sick my entire pregnancy but at least he gave me a break the last three weeks from throwing up every day.
I have been dreaming about becoming a mom for my entire life and every single day I just thought about how blessed we are to go through this experience—even through the hard times. I dreamt of the moment they put him on my chest and I first looked into his little eyes and it was even more amazing than I could have imagined!
Jax: I had ideas on what I thought this would be like but nothing can prepare yourself for it, it's one thousand times better. My dad instincts kicked in and everything else in life seems insignificant. I can honestly say I have never been as happy as I am right now. I now know this was the role I was born to play.
I also now believe women are the most amazing creatures on the planet. Watching my wife give birth to my son was absolutely incredible. It's amazing to see what the human body can do. Brittany is the strongest woman I know. It wasn't the easiest pregnancy for her but she powered through without any complaints. The respect and love I have for my wife has reached a new level and I am just in awe of her.
E! News: Brittany, walk us through the delivery. How did it go? Was it what you anticipated?
Brittany: I was in labor for 26, 27 hours! It was one of the hardest things I have ever done, but it was definitely the most beautiful and rewarding thing. It was all so amazing and now having him in my arms I couldn't imagine life without him!
I probably cried the most but Jax cried, too. He was amazing during labor, supporting and encouraging me the entire time. I got to watch the birth through a mirror. It was so amazing and motivating to see. My mom also got to be in the delivery room with us, which was all so special especially after the close call and tough year she had this year. It was just the perfect day, even when I screamed in pain. Our doctor and nurses at Cedars were absolutely amazing!
E! News: Brittany, how amazed are you with what your body can do?
Brittany: I am so amazed and so proud of my body! You can't really imagine exactly how it's going to feel being pregnant but it is amazing. Every kick, every little move just makes you fall more in love. After delivering my son I feel so strong and so powerful. I feel more in tune with my body now than I ever have before. I just look at little Cruz and think this is so crazy he was just inside me like one day ago! I made that!
E! News: When it comes to parenting, who do you think will be the good cop and who will be bad cop?
Brittany: It's a close call because right now we are just so in love and couldn't imagine him ever doing anything wrong.
E! News: What about parenthood are you most excited to experience?
Brittany: Just watching him grow and learn new things every day. We can't wait to see what his little personality will be like.
E! News: When the time comes, which Vanderpump Rules babies do you think you'll have the most playdates with?
Brittany: Cruz is the only boy so he will be a little ladies' man from the start. I want him to grow up knowing all of the babies! I love all of these women and I'm so happy we have been able to go through this amazing experience together! It's truly been a blessing to have all the support and advice from all of them!
E! News: Are you already thinking about giving Cruz a little brother or sister?
Brittany: I have always said three [kids] and Jax has always said two, but as soon as we had Cruz he said we could have as many as I want. So we will probably end up with three!
(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)