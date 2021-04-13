Are Jana Kramer and More Country Music Wives Filming a Reality TV Show? Here's What We Know

Watch : 6 Bombshells In Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's New Book

Is there a new reality TV show on the horizon? All signs point to yes.

Jana Kramer recently made fans go wild after she teased an exciting new project on Instagram. She cheekily captioned her post, "About today....any guesses?!"

In her photos, she appeared to be recording something with her 2-year-old son Jace Joseph Caussin, who she shares with husband Mike Caussin. And while the One Tree Hill alum is used to being in front of the cameras, her post gave off a different vibe.

"Reality show with you and the family," an Instagram follower guessed in the comments section, with another adding, "Please tell me you're getting a reality show?! I would definitely watch."

While the Whine Down podcast host kept her lips sealed, the timing of her post couldn't have been more interesting.

Per multiple news outlets, Kasi Wicks, who is married to country music star Chuck Wicks and is Jason Aldean's sister, hinted that she was "filming something" in a now-expired Instagram Story.