Christian Siriano Files for Divorce From Brad Walsh Almost 3 Years After Breakup

UPDATE: Christian Siriano has officially put an end to his marriage, nearly three years after he and Brad Walsh first announced their separation in June 2018.

The acclaimed fashion designer filed for divorce from the singer-producer on Tuesday, April 13, according to court records viewed by E! News.

Siriano has not publicly commented on the news. Keep scrolling for more insight into their breakup.

Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh have called it quits.

The singer announced the news via Instagram Stories.

"Bit more than a month ago my husband and I separated," he wrote. "I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I'm telling you myself. It's nobody's business and I don't want to discuss, but that's what's up."

Siriano's rep also confirmed the split to E! News.

"I can confirm that they're separated," the rep said in a statement. "They were together for 11 years, love each other very much and request privacy at this time."