Watch Catherine Zeta-Jones Turn Her Massive Closet Into a Fabulous Runway

Catherine Zeta-Jones is serving bawdy and face!
The Oscar winner proved she doesn't need a red carpet to show off the fun and fabulous clothes she owns. On Monday, April 12, the High Fidelity star took to Instagram to share a video of herself strutting her stuff in her—wait for it—closet.
"When in doubt," she began her caption, "turn your closet into a runway!!"
That's right, the Chicago star transformed the space into a full-on catwalk, as she modeled two eye-catching looks from her lifestyle brand, Casa Zeta-Jones. And naturally, Madonna's hit track "Vogue" was playing in the background.
For her first ensemble, the 51-year-old star traipsed down her massive closet wearing a vibrant blue shirt dress from her line, which she paired with patterned ballet flats by Butterfly Twists. Next, she wore a flowy black blouse and black-and-white pin-stripe pants that she accessorized with shiny peep-toe pumps.
The actress' fans couldn't get enough of her video, with one follower writing, "I fully support that decision!! [heart-eyes emoji]."
"No better model to showcase your 'Casa Zeta-Jones' clothes than your fabulous self," another Instagram user commented, "you're always so much fun... love you, Cath!"
Others noted the star's very spacious closet. "I can't even fit in my closet," one person replied, to which another responded, "Okay but my closet only lets me walk in about 6 inches. Lol."
Earlier this month, Catherine opened up about one of her fashion mishaps, which happened right before she graced the Golden Globes red carpet. While she didn't elaborate on which year her wardrobe malfunction occurred, she told People how her makeup artist saved the day.
"The makeup artist had to go and get a black piece of cotton from housekeeping at the hotel and sew me into it," she recalled. "I always have an issue with [the] zipper. I always think, the more beautiful the outfit, sometimes, the more vulnerable the zipper is. I don't know. You can have a cheap dress, and that zipper never breaks."
The star admitted she's had her fair share of unfortunate style moments. However, she explained she'd rather have certain fashion issues over others.
"Note to self. I'm okay with a nipple showing, as opposed to, just two white circles on a black dress," she shared. "Not pretty."
Luckily, Catherine doesn't have any issues with her clothes in her latest Instagram video. See the clip above!