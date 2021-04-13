Rachael Kirkconnell Is "Devastated" as Matt James Decides Against Reconciling Their Relationship

Things aren't as rosy as they seem between Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell.
It was just last week that the duo reunited in New York City following their very public breakup, in which The Bachelor star explained he "questioned everything" after racially insensitive photos of the 24-year-old contestant resurfaced.
But even though Bachelor Nation fans wondered if Matt and Rachael were giving their relationship another shot, a source previously told E! News they won't be living happily ever after. What's more? A separate source says they are officially closing that chapter in their lives.
"Matt and Rachael are no longer speaking and Rachael is really upset about the situation that happened," the insider reveals. "She is devastated and feels totally played by Matt. Rachael really trusted that they could have a future together and is heartbroken."
"She has expressed how upset she is," adds the source, "and thinks it's best they no longer speak."
At this time, the two have yet to publicly comment on their NYC meet-up.
A source close to the 29-year-old star previously told E! News that he agreed to see Rachael after she tried getting in touch with him. A second source added that Matt is enjoying his single status and not looking for a relationship. He is focused on his work, per the second source, which includes his non-profit ABC Food Tours.
During The Bachelor finale in March, Matt opened up about Rachael's controversial past and how everything unfolded in real-time while he was dating the Georgia native.
"You wanna believe that you know your person better than anybody else knows your person," he said at the time, adding, "This controversy swirling around who Rachael is and events she might've attended, pictures that she liked and people that she's associated with."
"Before Rachael addressed anything or Chris Harrison spoke on anything, I'm trying to be there for her," he shared, "and I dismissed them as rumors because that's what they were to me. You hear things that are heartbreaking and you just pray they're not true. And then, when you find out that they are...it just makes you question everything."
He later added, "I wasn't okay because it was in that moment and the conversation that I had that—Rachael might not understand what it means to be Black in America."
Rachael has since apologized for her past actions and expressed this was a learning experience for her.
"while i certainly wish things turned out differently, i also believe there is a reason for everything," she wrote on Instagram at the time, "we may not be able to control situations thrown our way, but we can control how we deal with it, and i believe good can come out every circumstance."
Although Rachael expected for her and Matt to work things out, she noted, "i respect his decision completely."
"of course i wish circumstances were different," she continued, "but i still feel blessed for the time we did have together and the memories we made. i got to fall in love, and i truly believe he was the love of my life. he will always hold a piece of my heart. i'll always be hopeful and believe what's meant to be will be."