Stars Are Loving Mini Skirts for Spring and We Are Here for It!

This week's edition of celeb-loved trends we needed in our closet yesterday is all about mini skirts! Recently, celebs like Beyoncé, Cardi B and Kristin Cavallari rocked the cutest mini skirts and, so naturally, we are on the hunt for the perfect skirts to channel our favorite fashion icons.
While the mini skirt trend isn't new, it's certainly going to be taking center stage this season with people ready to safely venture outside and enjoy the nice weather. So, we found some pretty chic skirts from sites like PrettyLittleThing, White Fox Boutique and Free People to get you started on your springtime skirt collection.
See below for the mini skirts we're obsessing over.
Dusty Pink Check Print Mini Skirt
This adorable skirt is giving us Cher Horowitz vibes and we're here for it! And for an edgy touch, just add a leather jacket.
Jamie Mini Skirt Multi
Rock the groovy print and mini skirt trends at the same time! We don't know about you, but this skirt is what your Instagram feed needs.
Modern Femme Vegan Leather Mini Skirt
Prints are great, but sometimes you need a staple black vegan leather skirt in your closet. With a classic yet modern design, this leather skirt will elevate any outfit.
Mirror Image Mini Skirt in Champagne
We're obsessing over the color and design of this silk skirt from White Fox Boutique! With a front drawstring and tie detail, this skirt will accentuate your curves to give you a flattering silhouette.
Camel Woven Seam Detail Mini Skirt
This skirt from PrettyLittleThing will take you from running errands to date night in no time. We love how the seam detailing gives the skirt a designer look.
AE Paperbag Mini Skirt
Corduroy can be worn year-round, which means you'll get tons of wear out of this skirt. Plus, the tie waist is super flattering!
Saturday Sun Mini Skirt
This skirt screams springtime! Besides the adorable polka dot print, the drawstring ruching adds a touch of fun.
Brown Check Button Detail Skirt
If you're going back to the office soon, this skirt will help you readjust to business casual. It offers a good amount of stretch thanks to a thick waistband and gold button details for an extra polished look.
Malika Denim Mini Skirt
With an asymmetrical waist and distressed detailing, this denim skirt offers a modern take on the classic style. Pair it with a comfortable bodysuit or blouse for a cute everyday fit.
Rails Nola Skirt
This chic tie-waist skirt will take you from the office to a night out without having to go home to change. The green hue makes it a versatile style for every season, too!