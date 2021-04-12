Inside G-Eazy’s Plan to “Make It Right” With Ashley Benson 2 Months After Breakup

Watch : Ashley Benson Mocks L.A. Girls With "Blowfish" Selfie

Ashley Benson is here for second chances.

It seems the Spring Breakers star had the best spring break of all, because she's officially back on with boyfriend G-Eazy after they split two months ago.

The exes were photographed on their way to get dinner together on Sunday, April 11. G-Eazy, 31, drove his Ferrari while Ashley, 31, sat in the passenger seat during their date night.

They even spent the weekend together at her place, according to one eyewitness. On the couple's itinerary: visiting friends and taking drives together in his convertible Ferrari, according to the witness, who exclusively tells E! News, "They came back to her house and seem to be back together."

In fact, E! News can reveal that it wasn't just a one-time thing. A source close to both Ashley and G-Eazy says the couple has officially reconciled.

"Ashley forgave G and they got over their heated argument that happened a month ago," the source explains. "Ashley and G are both obsessed with each other and have a lot of fun together."