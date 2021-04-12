Here's What Happened When Rihanna Brought A$AP Rocky to Drake's Party

It looks like Rihanna's got love on the brain...
The Fenty Beauty founder and A$AP Rocky continue to spark romance rumors, and their latest hangout is adding more fuel to the fire. The dynamic duo was spotted leaving Delilah, a West Hollywood, Calif. hot spot, in the early morning hours on April 12.
While the two have yet to publicly address the speculation surrounding their relationship, it was clear they had a fun-filled night together.
Case in point? The 32-year-old rapper exited the restaurant with a bright red lipstick smudge imprinted on his cheek, which perfectly complemented his black leather jacket and matching pants. He accessorized with a black graphic tee and boots.
In true Rihanna fashion, the beauty mogul painted her pout with her famous crimson-colored lipstick. And naturally, she looked fabulous wearing a chocolate brown mini-dress that was designed with velvet material and a flirty fringe hem. She styled her look with a matching floor-length coat, diamond-encrusted strappy heels and a patterned handbag.
A source tells E! News Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoyed a night out with her ex-boyfriend, Drake. As the insider explains, "Drake was hosting a huge group of friends in the back room of Delilah last night and invited Rihanna and A$AP."
Even though 33-year-old star and "Hotline Bling" rapper have a romantic past, the source assures "there is no bad blood" between them and explains that Drake actually "approves and likes A$AP."
Simply put, "They are all really good friends."
According to the source, they all had a good time together.
"Rihanna and A$AP arrived around midnight and stayed for several hours into the night," the insider dishes. "They were going back and forth between the main dining room and private room and were laughing with Drake and having drinks with him. There were bottles of 1942 everywhere and everyone was taking shots and having a great time."
The source adds, "Rihanna looked happy to be out and was in a great mood. She was chatting with many people and friendly with anyone who approached her. She didn't care to be seen. A$AP was nearby her the entire time, but they weren't overly affectionate. They left together in the same car."
An eyewitness echoes the same sentiments as the source, telling E! News, "They were seen leaving Delilah. Oddly, he walked out right behind her. They usually make it a point to walk out separately or use different exits so as not to be pictured together."
While they left together, the eagle-eyed observer notes, "They had arrived separately."
"They seemed happy and were in a good mood," adds the eyewitness. "It must have been a good night for them because they aren't the PDA type but he was seen walking out with an unmistakable kiss mark on his cheek that matched her red lipstick. They got into the same SUV and took off together."
The duo's hangout comes only a few months after they kicked off the New Year together in New York City. Back in January, they enjoyed a date night at Emilio's Ballato, a popular Italian restaurant owned by Katie Holmes' boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr.
On Christmas Eve, the musicians spent the holiday in Rihanna's home country of Barbados. A month prior, they were also spotted together at the NYC hot spot, The Beatrice Inn.
Their rumored romance comes less than a year after the Savage x Fenty founder and Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel called it quits after three years together.