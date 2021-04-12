NBA Postpones Minnesota Timberwolves Game After Police-Involved Shooting of Daunte Wright

Watch : Tinashe's Experience at Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protests

The NBA has postponed the Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Brooklyn Nets following the police-involved shooting of Minnesotan Daunte Wright.

On Monday, April 12, the NBA issued a statement that read, "The National Basketball Association announced today that in light of the tragic events in the Minneapolis area yesterday, tonight's game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been postponed. The decision to postpone was made by the NBA after consultation with the Timberwolves organization and local and state officials."

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daunte Wright during this difficult time," the NBA's statement concluded.

In addition, the Minnesota Timberwolves issued a statement expressing sympathy to the Wright family.

"Yesterday's tragic event, involving the life of Daunte Wright, once again leaves our community mourning," the organization wrote. "After consultation with the League, and local and state officials, we believe postponing tonight's game versus the Brooklyn Nets is the best decision."