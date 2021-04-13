Porsha Williams Shares Her 10 Amazon Essentials

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"Meet the queen of Amazon. It is me," Porsha Williams declared on Amazon Live. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star gushed, "I am totally obsessed with the convenience of Amazon and the quality of the products that I get." Of course, she's not the only one who feels that way, but now we can all shop like Porsha since she recently shared her "favorite, favorite items" and why she loves them so much.

Before sharing her essential beauty, kitchen, and fitness products, she remarked, "I rarely do returns to Amazon," explaining that it's because "nine times out of ten Amazon has already made sure that whatever product they're showing you is actually a good product." If Porsha is that confident in her purchases, they're definitely worth checking out. Check out her must-have products below, including one item she swears "every makeup artist uses."