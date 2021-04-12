Kanye West Requests Joint Custody of Kids in Response to Kim Kardashian’s Divorce Filing

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Divorce Details

Kanye West has officially responded to Kim Kardashian's divorce filing.

The rapper, 43, is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their four kids—North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months—according to the April 9 court document, which was obtained by E! News.

The SKIMS founder, 40, seems to be on the same page, since she also requested joint custody, meaning the pair would likely work out an arrangement for sharing their children.

Kanye's response mirrors the bulk of Kim's court documents, which she filed on Feb. 19.

His court filing asserts that they should each pay for their own legal fees, and he agrees with Kim that neither party should pay spousal support.

Kanye, who cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup, asked that their separate and shared property be determined "according to proof at time of trial or settlement."