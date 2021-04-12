Meet Prodigal Son's Newest Arrival: A Larger-Than-Life Detective With an Eye on the Whitlys

The Whitly family have got their hands more than full with this newcomer.
Prodigal Son is about to welcome a new face, and let's just say he might pose some trouble for Ainsley (Halston Sage) in particular. Simon Hoxley, played by Alan Cumming, has arrived to try to solve the murder of Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney), who Ainsley murdered in the season one finale. He deserved it, of course, but Simon apparently doesn't know that.
E! News has an exclusive featurette that might help you understand just what Hoxley's arrival means for the show. It also might make you think there's a spinoff in order, because this character is certainly not lacking in personality. He's also apparently the best of the best, and known to many as the Mindsleuth.
"He's got a perfect track record," Martin (Michael Sheen) explains to his worried son. "Perfect conviction rate. Perfect teeth, for a Brit."
In an effort to get Hoxley off their tail, Malcolm (Tom Payne) and Ainsley will have to team up with their serial killer dad, which is certainly a recipe for excitement, if not disaster.
Watch the full clip below to get a taste of the "flamboyant" newcomer who might just turn things upside down for the Whitlys, even though it's hard to imagine they haven't already been through enough.
Cumming arrives in the episode "Face Value," airing Tuesday, April 13 at 9 p.m. on Fox.