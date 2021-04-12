BET's Baldwin Hills Star Gerren Taylor Dead at 30

Fans are mourning the sudden death of Ashley Taylor Gerren.
According to Essence, the actress, known professionally as Gerren Taylor, passed away on Sunday, April 11 at 4:30 a.m. She was 30 years old.
As of press time, the cause of her death had yet to be revealed. According to Essence, the star of BET's reality series Baldwin Hills battled with lupus and was on dialysis at the time of her death, but it's unclear if that specifically contributed to her death.
Soon after the news was made public, BET took to Instagram and paid tribute to the actress. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ashley Gerren Taylor who has recently passed," the cable network shared with its followers. "BET family is FOREVER. #BaldwinHills #BETRemembers."
Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star Ray Cunningham, also known as Misster Ray, also took to social media to honor his close friend.
"Just got the worst news ever and I'm still not processing it fully," he wrote online. "I've known @mstaylorxo since 2006, the #BaldwinHills cast was like the little sisters and brothers to #CollegeHill. I was sneaking her into parties with me. She was one of the first people to reach out to me when I shared my alopecia diagnosis and she shared her's with me. I [heart emoji] u. You will be missed. BET fam. Rest well love."
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Gerren started her career at just 12 years old when she became the youngest model to ever sign with the runway division of LA Models.
While she is most recognized for her appearances in Baldwin Hills, which aired on BET from 2007 to 2009 and followed the lives of wealthy African-American teens growing up in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Baldwin Hills, Gerren was also featured in a 2007 documentary titled America Is Beautiful. The project explored self-image and beauty standards in the United States.
In her final Instagram post on March 29, Gerren posed for a selfie and wrote, "I'm very protective over the woman I'm becoming." She was reportedly a mother to a 7-year-old daughter.
The post is now being filled with well wishes from friends and fans.
Olympian Carol Rodriguez wrote, "Sis. RIP I CAN'T" while Love and Hip Hop Hollywood alum Nia Riley added, "Love u always."