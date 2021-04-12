Kris Jenner's Best Investment Is Priceless

For Kris Jenner, home is where her kids are.
While she's the most famous momager in the business, family always comes first for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. In an exclusive sneak peek from her conversation with editor Kristina O'Neill for WSJ Magazine's The One, airing April 12, the mom of six reflects on the moments with her loved ones that have meant so much to her.
"The best investment I've ever made, personally, is the investment I've made in raising my kids," Kris, who is mom to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, says. "And the best investment I've made in spending time with my mom, who's 86. Those are my emotional investments, which mean so much to me."
While Kris has been at the top of her business game for years, she's admitted that there was a time where she wasn't as savvy with her finances. As the 65-year-old mogul and WSJ. Magazine's digital cover star recently told the outlet, she had to learn how to pay the bills after her 1991 divorce from Robert Kardashian Sr.
"One day, my friend Shelli Azoff said to me when I was going through my divorce [from Robert], 'How much is your gardener?' And I said, 'I don't know.' And she said, 'You don't know?'" Kris recalled. "That was the turning point for me: I was embarrassed that I didn't know."
"I woke up one day to responsibilities that I hadn't had the day before. And I needed to figure it out," she shared. "And the good news is, I pay attention...I'm a quick study and I knew I had to get it together."
And she did just that.
Over the years, Kris played a major role in spearheading her kids' successful careers. Now, they're following mom's lead, just ask Kim.
"I've never met someone who knows how to have such a good time but also have it so together. That's why I get up at 5:58 every morning," Kim told the outlet. "If it was 7 a.m. and we weren't up and our beds weren't made, she would be on the intercom screaming and waking us all up. On a Sunday, we were so embarrassed because all my friends would sleep in until 10 and she was like, 'Till...what? Like, past 7? This doesn't make sense.'"
