Nick Cannon Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon is about to welcome a new pair of little ones into his life.

The 40-year-old star and Abby De La Rosa, 30, are expecting twin boys, as she announced the news via Instagram on Sunday, April 11. She shared video footage and a number of photos of the couple together, and in them, she wore a pearl shawl top exposing her pregnant belly.

"Our dearest sons - my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy," the DJ captioned the posts. "I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose."

She continued, "Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can't wait to meet you both."