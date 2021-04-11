Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Heat Up the 2021 BAFTAs: See Stars' Best Red Carpet Looks

Watch : Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were all smiles as they showcased their love on the red carpet at the 2021 EE BAFTA Film Awards in London on Sunday, April 11.

The 38-year-old actress, one of the show's award presenters, looked red hot in a cleavage-baring, cropped, pink floral Pertegaz jacket, paired with a high-waisted white maxi skirt with a wide black waistband—also by the Spanish luxury brand, and black pumps. Nick, 28, wore a black tux.

"Been a while since we were on one of these... @priyankachopra #bafta," the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of Priyanka grinning while posing on the red carpet in front of the doors to the box office of Royal Albert Hall, the award show's venue.

Other stars spotted on the red carpet included Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, singer Corinne Bailey Rae and The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal.

While Priyanka and a few other celebs appear onstage to present the awards for the televised ceremony, the actual recipients will accept the honors remotely, as the event adheres to COVID-19 pandemic social distancing guidelines.