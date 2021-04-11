Dwayne Johnson Sends Heartfelt Video to Ashley Cain Amid His Baby Girl's Cancer Battle

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Jokingly Says He's "Cursed" With 3 Girls

Dwayne Johnson has publicly offered heartfelt words of support for Ashley Cain after The Challenge: War of the Worlds alum and British former soccer player revealed that his 8-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond's cancer had spread and that doctors have predicted she has just days to live.

On Sunday, April 11, Ashley posted on his Instagram page a video message sent to him by The Rock, who he recently dubbed his hero. Dwayne, a father of three daughters, including a toddler, told the reality star that a friend of his DMed him about Ashley's story.

"I want you tell you, first of all, I'm sorry to hear about your beautiful daughter Azaylia," the Baywatch and Jumanji actor said. "I hope I pronounced her name right. You tell that little lion that I said, Let's go champ! Stay strong. And brother, I'm so sorry to hear this news but I don't have to tell you that your daughter's strength is what strengthens you and all her loved ones around her and in that, she's already had this incredible impact on the world already. Stay strong, brother. Again, man, my heart breaks for you. Stay strong and tell that little lion I said, let's go champ! You stay strong, brother. Talk soon."

Ashley, also known for starring on the reality show Ex on the Beach, captioned the video, "Let's Go Champ [fist emoji][red heart emoji] @therock...I'm so proud of my little girl and so humbled by the impact she's had on so many people around the world. From one of my hero's to another... Let's Go Champ! [fist emoji][red heart emoji] #AzayliaDiamondCain."