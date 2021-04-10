RHOC's Kara Keough Welcomes Baby One Year After Son's Death

Watch : "RHOC" Star Kara Keough Is Expecting 1 Year After Son's Death

Surprise! Kara Keough's rainbow baby is here!

The 32-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum and husband Kyle Bosworth welcomed the child, son Vaughn Mack Bosworth, almost exactly a year after the death of their second child, McCoy. Kara announced just last Sunday, April 4, that her family was expecting another child to join daughter Decker, 5.

"The day McCoy was born, I started writing a story," she wrote on Instagram on Saturday, April 10. "Our story. I don't typically like to spoil the ending, but in this case the ending is a new beginning."

She continued, "Introducing Decker and McCoy's baby brother: Vaughn Mack Bosworth. Measuring at 20.5 inches and weighing 7 pounds 6 ounces of heaven-sent sweetness. Born on 3.31.21 in Room 11, 6 days before what should have been his big brother's 1st birthday. His name means 'small/little' and 'hope.' It's not lost on us that if we hadn't lost Mack, we'd never know Vaughn. And yet, here he is, an unexpected serendipity. A little hope."