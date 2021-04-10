Mama June's Daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is welcoming her second baby.
The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum took to Instagram to share the news. She posted a pic of multiple positive pregnancy tests, as well as two sonograms, to show followers this is the real deal.
"Well the secret is out for everyone to know now!! Baby Efird #2 coming 2021," the 21 year old wrote. "After almost 3 years we are finally having another blessing and couldn't be happier."
Lauryn also tagged her husband Josh Efird in the post. The couple married in Las Vegas in 2018, several months after welcoming their first child Ella Grace.
The reality star revealed she was pregnant with her first child on an episode of Mama June: From Hot to Not in 2017.
"I'm really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I am gonna have to face," she told the camera. "I'm really nervous having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha."
Later, in an interview with WE tv, she admitted being pregnant wasn't the most comfortable experience.
"I really wish I could have this child right now," she said at the time. "I hate being pregnant, but you know, you gotta do what you gotta do."
Last month Lauryn, who is her younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's guardian, stood up for her now 15 year old sister after online haters criticized her more mature style.
She wrote on Instagram, "Let's start with a few things. Alana is 15 now she likes the long lashes & long nails but that doesn't make her 'ghetto, ratchet, poor, or grown'. At 15 I'm glad the only things she worries about is her nails and lashes because as people most of her age she could definitely be involved in much worse."
She added, "She's a beautiful soul who's been through entirely to [sic] much for her age but still manages to give a person the shirt off her back when she may not have it to give. She bust her ass in school and keeps her grades up so who gives a damn If she wants to throw on lashes or long nails for the week."