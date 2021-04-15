The 2021 Sephora Spring Savings Event Is Now Open To All Customers

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As beauty enthusiasts know, it's always a great time to shop at Sephora. And the best just got even better. The Spring Savings Event is upon us, which means there are major deals on skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrances, bath and body products, brushes and tools, and more. However, there's a catch. Only Beauty Insiders can get these deals, but no need to fret. It's free to join the Beauty Insider program and there are great perks and rewards that come with the membership.
The sale is in three different phases based on Sephora membership status, but today is the first day that all customers can get their shop on.
Phases one and two of the Sephora sale only catered to Rouge and VIB customers. Now, all Beauty Insiders can take advantage of these deals. All you need to do is plug in the promo code OMGSPRING at checkout to receive a discount. Rouge customers will get 20% off, VIB customers will save 15%, and Beauty Insiders will get a 10% discount. And everyone can save 30% on products from the Sephora collection.
You can get these savings in the store, online, and on the Sephora app. And if you have any regrets, wishing you stocked up on more stuff, there's no limit to using the promo code. You can use it as many times as you want to.
- Originally published Apr. 9, 2021 at 4 AM PT.