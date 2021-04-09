Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why Her Friendship With Addison Rae Isn't So Odd

Kourtney Kardashian doesn't understand the fuss about her friendship with Addison Rae.

On tonight, April 8's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh founder explained why she's become such good friends with the TikTok star. The mother of four shared this explanation after confronting her sisters for grilling Addison over lunch.

"So, you guys didn't want to tell me that you invited Addison for lunch?" Kourtney said to sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. "Like, she thought I was literally coming to the lunch…What is your obsession?"

As Khloe explained it, Kourtney is in "such a fantastic mood" around Addison and so, they decided to be "proactive" by picking the influencer's brain about the oldest Kardashian. Not to mention, as Kim admitted earlier in the episode, the family wondered if the pair were "hooking up."

"We're not dissing Addison. We love Addison," the Good American mogul shared with Kourtney. "We literally just want to know, does Addison do something where she pulls out like, a better attitude in you?"