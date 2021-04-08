Katey Sagal and Andy Garcia Explain Why It's Hard to Say No to Rebel

The world is about to find out if it's ready for Rebel.

In ABC's new legal dramedy, from Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff, Katey Sagal plays Annie "Rebel" Bello. She's an activist and consumer advocate who may remind you of Erin Brockovich, but Brockovich only served as inspiration and executive producer, and Annie is a woman all her own.

She's got multiple ex-husbands and a kid with each of them, and Annie's certainly the kind of woman whose quirks could be hard to deal with. Somehow, though, all her kids and even her exes are on hand whenever she needs a favor.

E! News chatted with stars Sagal and Andy Garcia, who make up just a portion of the sprawling and impressive cast, about just what kind of a self-proclaimed mess Annie really is.

"Peg Bundy was kind of a mess in sort of a ditzy way, I would say, and Gemma in Sons of Anarchy was, I wouldn't call her a mess I would just call her a criminal. She was an outlaw," Sagal says of her former, best known roles. "Rebel is different in that she has a loud relentlessness about her. She's much louder than some of the other women that I've played, and wordy—boy, can she talk."