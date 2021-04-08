Lauren Conrad Launched the Most Adorable, Affordable Mommy & Me Clothes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mother's Day is coming up, which usually means gift shopping ahead of time and lots of picture-taking that afternoon. Thanks to Lauren Conrad, we can knock out both of those tasks at once. Give the moms in your life a fashionable present with clothes her LC Lauren Conrad line at Kohl's and coordinate matching looks from her children's line Little Co. by Lauren Conrad. Everyone gets a stylish outfit and there's an adorable built-in photo opportunity.
The women's clothes include plus-size styles and the children's looks have sizes ranging from newborn to 5T. If you need some family-friendly outfit inspiration, check out some of our favorite picks below.
LC Lauren Conrad X Little Co. by Lauren Conrad Pink Paradise Featured Outfits
If pink is your color, there are so many cute items to pick from the Pink Paradise collection. For mom, there are polka dot skirts and tops, with plus-sized options. For the babies, there are coordinating rompers, onesies, dresses, and headbands. There are even loungewear options for a more casual mother/daughter day that's still adorable, of course.
LC Lauren Conrad X Little Co. by Lauren Conrad California Tan Featured Outfits
The California Tan looks feature brown, white, and tan prints and stripes. Even if you don't want to get too matchy-matchy by wearing the same outfit, there are some great options to coordinate the family looks. Mom can wear a shirt with vertical stripes while her mini wears a dress in the same colors, but with horizontal stripes.
LC Lauren Conrad X Little Co. by Lauren Conrad Fresh Mint Featured Outfits
The fresh mint pieces are hard to resist. This midi wrap dress is a perfect outfit for spring, summer, and those early days of fall. There's even a similar dress with matching bloomers for baby girls. If you love the mint hue, but prefer a more casual vibe, try the joggers and sweatshirt combo. And for baby, there are loungewear-style shorts too, even though pretty much any shorts a baby wears are loungewear if you think about it.
LC Lauren Conrad X Little Co. by Lauren Conrad Peace, Love, & Sunshine Featured Outfits
Feel cozy in this graphic sweatshirt from the Peace, Love, & Sunshine collection. And, yes, there's a matching t-shirt available in sizes ranging from newborn to 5T. Pair that sweatshirt with a retro (yet back-in-style) pair of high-waisted flare jeans. For the little girls, there's a charming chambray jumper in sizes 2T to 5T.
LC Lauren Conrad X Little Co. by Lauren Conrad Love Always Wins Featured Outfits
The Love Always Wins collection is full of graphic t-shirts, for women, little girls, and babies with some gingham prints mixed in.
LC Lauren Conrad X Little Co. by Lauren Conrad We Are Family Featured Outfits
Achieve a laidback mother/child look with the blue, grey, and white fabrics from the We Are Family collection. Lounge around in this crewneck sweatshirt. For kids, there are organic henley t-shirts and organic fabric shorts in sizes ranging from newborn to 5T.
LC Lauren Conrad X Little Co. by Lauren Conrad Love Your Mother Featured Outfits
There really are so many adorable mint styles in this collaboration. The Love Your Mother collection includes mint tops for mom and baby. And if you love the monochromatic vibes, there are mint joggers in women's sizes and shorts for babies.
While you're shopping at Kohl's check out some of our other favorites from the LC Lauren Conrad collection.