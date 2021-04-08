Katy PerryKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other in Spicy Pics

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are all loved up.

On Wednesday, April 7, the Total Bellas star took to Instagram to share new photos of herself and her dancer fiancé. In the images shared with her almost 10 million followers, Nikki and Artem were seen exhibiting some serious PDA. Case in point: Nikki lovingly straddled the Dancing With the Stars pro in several photos.

And, as Nikki detailed in her caption, this cuddle session came after an intense workout. "How my sweat sessions are after @coachscottthom kicks my ass," she wrote. "lol I need the full body love!!"

You can say that again! As E! News readers well know, Nikki and Artem got engaged in November 2019. The pair announced the news in January 2020, weeks before revealing that they were also expecting their first child together.

At the time, Nikki shared on social media, "Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc. I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Despite the tough year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple had many highs to celebrate. Not only did Nikki and Artem welcome son Matteo Chigvintsev in July 2020, but the Total Bellas family also relocated to Napa Valley.

For a closer look at Nikki and Artem's love story, including their spicy new pics, scroll through their cutest snaps below!

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Cuddled Up Selfie

Nikki captioned this photo series, "How my sweat sessions are after @coachscottthom kicks my ass lol I need the full body love!!"

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Post-Workout Hug

Nikki nestled up in Artem's arms after an intense work out.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Happy Artem

Artem beamed as his fiancée continued to cuddle him.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Love Birds

Nikki and Artem look so in love from this April 2021 snap.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Nothing But Laughter

Nikki concluded this photo series with a sweet smiling snap of herself and Artem.

Instagram / Artem Chigvintsev
Merry Christmas

Artem shared this sentimental snapshot on Christmas Day 2020.

Instagram
California Cuties

ICYMI, Nikki and Artem moved from Phoenix to Napa Valley! The couple made the decision after Brie and Bryan shared their own plans to relocate there.

Instagram
Home Is Wherever I'm With You

"mi casa," Nikki wrote alongside this sweet selfie.

 

Instagram
Kisses

Muah.

Instagram
Hashtag Parenting

As Artem put it: "Mama and Dada's time while Teo is napping #parenting."

 

Instagram
A Bella Birthday

Artem shared this pic on Nikki's birthday. "I want to wish the happiest birthday to my beautiful and definitely better other half," he captioned the post. 'you are my rock, you have been absolutely incredible as a mom to Matteo and I am so lucky to have you. I want to wish you lots of success, love and happiness and everything you wish for yourself. I love you and miss you and can't wait to see you to celebrate."

 

Instagram
Family of Champions

Yes, that's the Mirrorball trophy that Artem's holding! He and Kaitlyn Bristowe won season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

Instagram
Poppin' Bottles

Champagne time.

Instagram
Together Forever

Nikki and her "4 lifer," as she put it in the caption of this October snap.

Instagram
Cuddles

Seriously, could they get any cuter?

Instagram
Cheers!

Let happy hour for the hardworking couple commence!

Instagram
Photoshoot Time

Nikki shared a collage of four cute and candid selfies of her, Artem and Matteo lounging in bed and smiling cheek to cheek.

Instagram
Postpartum Passion

Nikki sneakily filmed a video of her and Artem dancing and kissing: "everyday feeling more like me... and my Daddy is getting his grove back."

Instagram
Baby's Day Out

The trio had themselves a beach day on Sept. 1. 

Instagram
Family of Three

Nikki took to Instagram on Friday, Aug. 28 to share a photo album of sweet snapshots behind the scenes of a recent photo shoot. 

Instagram
One Proud Pair

Picture-perfect parents!

Instagram
A Baby Boy Is Born

He's here! Nikki and Artem welcomed their son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, on July 31.

Instagram
The Last Bump Pic

Nikki shared this heartwarming photo to celebrate the news that Artem would be returning for another season of Dancing With the Stars, but as she explained in the caption, it was actually taken after her water broke. Brie recommended the couple take one last photo before heading to the hospital, and this was the result!

Instagram
39 Weeks

Artem cradles Nikki's growing bump as she reaches the 39-week mark.

Instagram
Any Day Now...

"Baby Chigvintsev is ready to make his debut!" Nikki wrote alongside a series of cute bump selfies. "Mama is about to pop!"

Instagram/Nikki Bella
So In Love

The way they look at each other...swoon!

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Artem!

"I love you so much! You are such a bright light in my life," Nikki wrote to Artem on his 38th birthday. "Thank you God for him! Excited for many more birthdays, journeys, travels, and experiences together... and with our baby boy."

Instagram
It's a BOY!

Nikki and Artem finally find out the sex of their baby, as shown on the season five finale of Total Bellas!

Instagram
Ahem...

Nikki sneaks in a selfie amid her attempt to "seduce my way into getting a foot massage."

Instagram
Mexicali Memories

Artem joins Nikki and Brie Bella on a trip to Mexicali as the twins attempt to reunite with their estranged father. 

Catch up on past episodes of Total Bellas here!

And don't forget to tune into WrestleMania on Peacock April 10 and 11.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

