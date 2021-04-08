Hurry! The Morphe x Lisa Frank Collection is Back in Stock

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
'90s kids rejoice!
After a successful launch last November, the nostalgia-inducing Morphe x Lisa Frank Collection is back in stock. But you better hurry because some products are selling out! The restock of colorful collaboration includes the Blend Bright 6-Piece Brush Set, Treat Me Sweet Beauty Sponge Set, 35B By Lisa Frank Artistry Palette and two new lip crayon sets.
If you missed out last year, now is your chance to snag one of the coolest makeup collaborations to date and upgrade your everyday makeup routine! Scroll below to shop the Morphe x Lisa Frank Collection.
Morphe X Lisa Frank Blend Bright 6-Piece Brush Set + Bag
Who else had a Lisa Frank pencil bag back in the day? Now you can relive your glory days with this adorable brush set and bag. With this set, you'll get a blush brush, highlighter brush, firm shadow brush, pointed deluxe blender brush, round blender brush and tapered mini blending brush. And the bag is already sold out, so you better add this set to your cart ASAP!
Morphe X Lisa Frank 35B By Lisa Frank Artistry Palette
If you're still grieving Morphe's 35B palette getting discontinued, this palette is the answer to your prayers! Featuring 35 bold yet versatile hues, you can let your inner artist go crazy. And the shade names will transport you back to your childhood!
Morphe X Lisa Frank Treat Me Sweet Beauty Sponge Set
With two full-size and three mini bubblegum beauty sponges, you can blend and buff out your foundation to perfection! We love using the mini sponges for blending concealer.
Morphe X Lisa Frank Paint It Neutral Lip Crayon Trio
These nude lip crayons are a must! Not only are the shades perfect for everyday wear, the creamy formula allows for easy application and long-lasting wear.
Morphe X Lisa Frank Paint It Playful Lip Crayon Trio
If you're looking to achieve a colorful pout, try out this lip trio! Shades Pen Pal, Dear Diary and Slumber Party are the perfect pink and purple hues.