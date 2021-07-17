Wait, These Stars Are Related?!

Watch : Fans Just Realized Cameron Diaz Is Nicole Richie's Sister-in-Law

Where were you when you realized Elizabeth Olsen was the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen?

As noted OTCU (Olsen Twins Cinematic Universe) historians, we've known that fact for quite some time. But for some fans of Disney+'s WandaVision, discovering that connection between the trio was absolutely mind-blowing. And they are far from the first familial reveal to make people say, "Wait, whaaaaaa?" So, we're looking back at all of the celebrities you may have forgotten have shared 23andMe data.

Did you know Kate Middleton is actually part of the same family tree as two of Hollywood's most famous sisters? Or that an iconic sitcom star is Jason Sudeikis' uncle? And how about how every time Lenny Kravitz stops by the Today show, he gets to celebrate a mini family reunion?

Of course, we included some surprising sibling pairings too, which include Jonah Hill and a Game of Thrones star.