Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Records Unexpected Moment While Breastfeeding Baby Sterling

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Shares Mother-Daughter Pic

Brittany Matthews doesn't need to worry about getting lonely while nursing the newborn daughter she shares with her fiancé, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes.

The 25-year-old fitness influencer took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 7 to share footage of herself breastfeeding little Sterling, who joined the world in February. Fans of the popular couple know how much they adore their pet pooches, and sure enough, one of the dogs was competing for Brittany's attention while Sterling was trying to enjoy the meal.

"Breastfeeding with dogs on ya," the new mom captioned the post that showed their dog Silver on her lap. The footage also included little Sterling's pink blanket, as seen below in a screenshot.

Silver was clearly making himself comfortable throughout the day, as Brittany later shared video to her Story of the four-legged friend relaxing on the outdoor chair that she was planning to make use of herself.

"Just put my towel down and get my seat jacked by this guy," she remarked in the video.