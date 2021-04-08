Get Ready to Feel Nostalgic After Seeing the First Pics From the Live-Action Powerpuff Girls

Watch : Dove Cameron Starring in Live-Action "Powerpuff Girls" Series

Girls just want to have fun...and kick butt!

Just two months ago, The CW announced that a new live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot was headed to the network. And now, fans of the sweet and spunky superheroes can finally get a first look at the series.

On Wednesday, April 7, the three leads—Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault—were in full-on action mode as they were spotted filming the pilot episode in Atlanta, Ga. At one point, Chloe was propped into the air as her co-stars ran behind her.

Of course, in true Powerpuff Girls fashion, all three actresses encapsulated their respective characters, as they donned widely vibrant outfits in pink, blue and green. Additionally, they each accessorized with the same matching black belts and knee-high socks.

As previously announced, Chloe will take on the role of Blossom, with Dove playing Bubbles and Yana starring as Buttercup.

Moreover, Scrubs star Donald Faison, who plays the girls' creator and father, Professor Utonium, was on set. He appeared to be in his full costume as well, as he donned a pink collared shirt, navy blue slacks and a gray blazer.